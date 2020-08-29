Drive In Movie Night is Tonight in Garner

The wildly popular drive in movie series ends tonight in Garner. The garner Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event at the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School parking lot beginning tonight at 9 pm. The featured movie is the Iowa based “Field of Dreams”

The event is a free will donation that will support the Chamber of Commerce. Popcorn is available at the Avery Theater on State Street in downtown Garner before the show begins.

The Chamber advises that if there are changes to the programming, you can find the information on the chamber Facebook page.