Karna Mae Janssen, 80 of Belmond passed away on Thursday, August 20th.

Funeral services for Karna Mae Janssen will be on Saturday, August 29th at 2:00 pm at Dayspring Assembly of God Church in Belmond with Pastor Mark Pluff officiating. Face masks are required.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church.

Inurnment will follow the service at Amsterdam Cemetery near Goodell.

The full obituary for Karna Mae Janssen can be found in the Globe Gazette.