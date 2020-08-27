High School Sports Streaming on KIOW.com

It has recently been brought to our attention that there is a Facebook group offering video streaming of football games on Friday Night. This group has been started by someone calling themselves Zacky S5. This is a scam. Going to the link takes you to a page where you need to sign up and enter a credit cards to watch games. In KIOW’s case, our streams are FREE. NO CREDIT CARD REQUIRED. There are also concerns that this site could be stealing information to steal your identity. We are working with Facebook to shut down this site for pirating video.

KIOW’s streaming service is FREE. Simply go to kiow.com, then click on the button in the upper right hand corner. This takes you to a page where the links to the FREE streaming are.

Right now, we will be streaming the Forest City at Lake Mills and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at West Hancock games on Friday night. The GHV/West Hancock game will have two feed, the GHV feed and the West Hancock feed.

KIOW’s streaming is FREE, with no credit card required. If anyone has questions about this, please call 641-585-1073 and ask for Station Manager Karl Wooldridge. Good luck to our area football teams that are kicking off this weekend!