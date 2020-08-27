GHV 2020 Football Preview

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals are coming off a season with a brutal schedule. They played both local Class 2A contenders Clear Lake and Algona. They also had matchup ups with the eventual Class A champions, West Hancock and Class 2A playoff team Spirit Lake. Add in Osage, a Class 1A playoff team and Southeast Valley, who sports a D1 recruit. Through all of that, the Cards managed a winning record and just missed the playoffs.

GHV many helpful seniors who gave the Cardinals that playoff chance. How do you replace those assets?

Schumacher says it’s been a different year with all the new guidelines.

The Cardinals schedule doesn’t get more manageable this year. Their first two games are against teams ranked in the top-10 in Class A – West Hancock and Saint Ansgar. Two other teams that are currently ranked, Algona and Spirit Lake are also on the schedule.

Right now, the Cardinals are just focused on week 1 against Hancock County rival, West Hancock. Coach “Shoe,” says it will come down to who makes the least amount of mistakes and controls football.

The Eagles and Cardinals will kick off at 7:00 pm tomorrow night at Sanger Field in Britt. The game can be heard on FM103.1 and watched on both the GHV and West Hancock video streams at KIOW.com.