Garner City Council Discusses Water Meter Upgrades

The Garner City Council is moving forward with the way that water meters are read. The council entertained a request to approve upgrading the water meter receiver and software. Garner City Administrator Adam Kofoed explained.

The hope is to speed up the collection of data and reduce the amount of time an employee has to be in the field to collect data. Another benefit is to be able to retain data more efficiently.

So the city will stay in sync with the meter reader in the field giving the city a more efficient data collection system. The city continues to look at possibilities in the future.