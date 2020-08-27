Belmond-Klemme High Opts for Online Learning

The Belmond-Klemme Community School District has been plagued in recent days with three cases of COVID-19 within the high school student body. Officials within the district have apparently decided on the safety of their students and teachers by now going online for just the high school students in their home rooms. In a statement to parents and students, Belmond-Klemme High School Principal Greg Fisher asked that everyone be aware of the situation.

Parents and Students of 7-12 grade students we are teaching online. You are expected to be on the zooms or google meets. If you are unable to attend send an email and check the google classrooms. You are responsible for all assignments. Mr. Fisher

The district is requiring that students attend their home room classes throughout the day. At this time, all high school extracurricular activities remain on schedule with the exception of the football game against West Fork on Friday which has been cancelled and the football game with Lake Mills which has been moved to Saturday, September 5th.