North Iowa Bison Volleyball Preview 2020

Things started to seem ‘normal’ for Micah Peters and the North Iowa volleyball team, but then it was announced that the school year would be delayed due to COVID-19. The positive test has pushed the start of the school year back, which changes things for Peters and the team.

Peters says they are doing whatever they can to keep themselves safe while competing this year.

North Iowa has been on the rise since Peters took over the program. They have been in the top group, going punch for punch with conference heavyweights Lake Mills and Forest City. They have also had many good battles with Bishop Garrigan. Last year, the Bison took a set from both the Indians and the Bulldogs in the conference. They took a set from the Golden Bears in a tournament last year.

The Bison will be without some key players from last year’s team but have the likes of Leah Kramersmeir, Shayla Heetland, Emma Duve, and others coming back. North Iowa will open the season once again against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura tomorrow. In the past two seasons, the Bison have taken 12 of 14 sets from the Cardinals.