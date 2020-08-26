Kanawha Issues A Boil Order

The City of Kanawha is asking its residents beginning today, to boil their water as a precaution. The reason is because of a pressure loss that was detected during routine water main maintenance. David Spangler, who in charge of the Water Department in Kanawha, explained the situation.

Once the valve is installed, the system will flush and samples will be taken for any possible bacterial infestation. The duration of the advisory is unknown so Kanawha residents should boil water as a precaution. Spangler stated that the installation will not take long.

Residents should boil water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, or preparing food to a boil. It is recommended to boil the water for one minute and then allow it to cool before using.