Winnebago Board Continues Discussion on Wind Turbines

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday morning beginning at 9 am in the Supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse. The meeting will begin with a discussion on the possible refinancing of a Tax Increment Finance (TIF) Loan. Jeff Heil who works with the county on the financing and structuring of bonds and loans, will propose a program that can finance the bonds at a lower rate than is currently held. The board may vote on the issue during the meeting.

Wind turbine discussion will once again return to the table as the board reviews the developing proposal to construct wind turbines north of Lake Mills. A group of residents have raised concerns about the possible construction project, however the Supervisors are unable to do anything because the decision must first come from the Zoning Commission before being handed up to the board. The board continues to debate the issue in preparation for a possible decision.

Secondary road conditions will be discussed and Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will give a presentation to the board. The discussion will center around any repairs, resurfacing, or reconstruction of the roads. No major projects are currently being planned and Meinders is expected to simply review road work efforts to date.

The board will then turn its attention to drainage. At the present time, there are no major issues that need to be addressed by the board, but they will review and possibly approve a second change order for a tile improvement in Drainage District 11. Cost estimates were higher than expected for the project and the construction company handling the project is producing a bill to the board that covers those extra costs.

Due to the COVID-19 Supervisors are advising the public to call in to the meeting with comments or questions or follow the meeting on You Tube. The call-in number: 641-591-6903, participant code: 149935 for those who want to be interactive with the meeting. Otherwise, those who want to view the meeting can go to www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/streaming/