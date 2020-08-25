Waldorf Signs with BSN to Become a NIKE School

Waldorf director of athletics Chad Gassman announced that the Warriors have signed an agreement with BSN Sports to outfit the Warrior athletic teams in Nike uniforms and with Nike gear for the next five seasons.

“It is exciting to partner with a company like BSN SPORTS and know that our student-athletes will proudly be wearing Nike gear over the coming years,” Gassman said.

“We are excited to partner with Waldorf University and NIKE in elevating the performance and impact of their athletics program,” said BSN SPORTS Vice President Paul Brunelle. “This strategic partnership provides the finest apparel and athletic products to Waldorf athletics and benefits each student-athlete representing the community on and off the athletic field or court. We are eager to support this partnership for the next five years and invested in elevating the Warriors’ student-athlete experience.”

Founded in 1972, BSN SPORTS is the largest distributor of team sports apparel and equipment in the US.

The Warrior athletic teams will begin the gradual transition to Nike uniforms and gear starting this academic year.

Waldorf SID Mike Stetson contributed