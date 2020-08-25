Radio Iowa – Iowa High School Football Poll

August 25, 2020 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports, Uncategorized 0

Class 4A 

  1. WDM Valley 
  2. Dowling Catholic 
  3. Ankeny  
  4. Cedar Falls 
  5. S.E. Polk
  6. Bettendorf
  7. Cedar Rapids Kenned
  8. Ankeny Centennial
  9. Waukee
  10. Urbandale

 

Class 3A

  1. Pella  
  2. Dallas Center-Grimes 
  3. Harlan 
  4. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  5. Grinnell 
  6. Lewis Central 
  7. West Delaware (1-0)
  8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 
  9. Western Dubuque
  10. 10.North Scott

 

Class 2A

  1. Waukon 
  2. PCM (Monroe) 
  3. Williamsburg 
  4. Solon
  5. Clear Lake 
  6. West Lyon 
  7. Algona 
  8. Spirit Lake 
  9. West Marshall
  10. 10.Unity Christian

Class 1A

  1. OABCIG 
  2. South Central Calhoun 
  3. Dike-New Hartford 
  4. West Branch 
  5. Van Meter 
  6. Panorama 
  7. West Sioux 
  8. Western Christian 
  9. Underwood
  10. Osage

 

Class A

  1. Grundy Center 
  2. Iowa City Regina 
  3. Saint Ansgar 
  4. West Hancock 
  5. Edgewood-Colesburg 
  6. Wapsie Valley 
  7. Woodbury Central 
  8. Belle Plaine 
  9. South Winneshiek
  10. 10.Council Bluffs St. Albert

 

8-player

  1. Don Bosc
  2. Remsen St. Mary’s
  3. Audubon
  4. Montezuma
  5. Fremont-Mills
  6. Harris-Lake Park 
  7. Turkey Valley
  8. CAM (Anita) 
  9. HLV (Victor)
  10. Springville

KIOW Sports Director Zarren Egesal’s Ballots

Eight-Player

  1. Don Bosco
  2. Remsen St Mary’s
  3. Audubon
  4. Harris-Lake Park
  5. Montezuma
  6. CAM
  7. Fremont-Mills
  8. Easton Valley
  9. Turkey Valley
  10. Springville

Class A

  1. Iowa City Regina
  2. Grundy Center
  3. Wapsie Valley
  4. Saint Ansgar
  5. IKM-Manning
  6. Belle Plaine
  7. West Hancock
  8. Edgewood-Colesburg
  9. Wood-Bury Central
  10. Council Bluffs St. Albert

Class 1A

  1. OABCIG
  2. South Central Calhoun
  3. Panorama
  4. Underwood
  5. West Branch
  6. Dike New-Hartford
  7. Osage
  8. Western Christian Hull
  9. Van Meter
  10. West Sioux

Class 2A

  1. Waukon
  2. PCM
  3. Williamsburg
  4. Solon
  5. Clear Lake
  6. West Marshall
  7. Spirit Lake
  8. West Lyon
  9. Algona
  10. Unity Christian

Class 3A

  1. Pella
  2. DCG
  3. Grinnell
  4. Harlan
  5. Lewis Central
  6. Xavier
  7. Western Dubuque
  8. West Delaware
  9. Carlisle
  10. North Scott 

Class 4A

  1. West Des Moines Valley
  2. Southeast Polk
  3. Dowling
  4. Ankeny
  5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
  6. Cedar Falls
  7. Urbandale
  8. Ankeny Centennial
  9. Waukee
  10. Iowa City West

ADVERTISEMENT