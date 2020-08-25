Radio Iowa – Iowa High School Football Poll

Class 4A
- WDM Valley
- Dowling Catholic
- Ankeny
- Cedar Falls
- S.E. Polk
- Bettendorf
- Cedar Rapids Kenned
- Ankeny Centennial
- Waukee
- Urbandale
Class 3A
- Pella
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Harlan
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Grinnell
- Lewis Central
- West Delaware (1-0)
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Western Dubuque
- 10.North Scott
Class 2A
- Waukon
- PCM (Monroe)
- Williamsburg
- Solon
- Clear Lake
- West Lyon
- Algona
- Spirit Lake
- West Marshall
- 10.Unity Christian
Class 1A
- OABCIG
- South Central Calhoun
- Dike-New Hartford
- West Branch
- Van Meter
- Panorama
- West Sioux
- Western Christian
- Underwood
- Osage
Class A
- Grundy Center
- Iowa City Regina
- Saint Ansgar
- West Hancock
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- Wapsie Valley
- Woodbury Central
- Belle Plaine
- South Winneshiek
- 10.Council Bluffs St. Albert
8-player
- Don Bosc
- Remsen St. Mary’s
- Audubon
- Montezuma
- Fremont-Mills
- Harris-Lake Park
- Turkey Valley
- CAM (Anita)
- HLV (Victor)
- Springville
KIOW Sports Director Zarren Egesal’s Ballots
Eight-Player
- Don Bosco
- Remsen St Mary’s
- Audubon
- Harris-Lake Park
- Montezuma
- CAM
- Fremont-Mills
- Easton Valley
- Turkey Valley
- Springville
Class A
- Iowa City Regina
- Grundy Center
- Wapsie Valley
- Saint Ansgar
- IKM-Manning
- Belle Plaine
- West Hancock
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- Wood-Bury Central
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
Class 1A
- OABCIG
- South Central Calhoun
- Panorama
- Underwood
- West Branch
- Dike New-Hartford
- Osage
- Western Christian Hull
- Van Meter
- West Sioux
Class 2A
- Waukon
- PCM
- Williamsburg
- Solon
- Clear Lake
- West Marshall
- Spirit Lake
- West Lyon
- Algona
- Unity Christian
Class 3A
- Pella
- DCG
- Grinnell
- Harlan
- Lewis Central
- Xavier
- Western Dubuque
- West Delaware
- Carlisle
- North Scott
Class 4A
- West Des Moines Valley
- Southeast Polk
- Dowling
- Ankeny
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Cedar Falls
- Urbandale
- Ankeny Centennial
- Waukee
- Iowa City West