Lake Mills and Belmond-Klemme Move Football Game to Saturday

The Belmond-Klemme football team will come out of COVID-19 protocol for their first in-season practice on Tuesday, September 1st.

They were set to play against Lake Mills on Friday, September 4th, but due to quarantine until the 1st, that game has been moved. The Broncos and Bulldogs will now play at 3:00 pm on Saturday, August 5th, in Belmond.

The game will be the first of the season for Belmond-Klemme and the second for Lake Mills. The Bulldogs open the 2020 season hosting county foe Forest City this Friday.