IGHSAU – Preseason Volleyball Rankings

Class 1A
1 Holy Trinity Catholic 29-11
2 Wapsie Valley 25-16
3 Council Bluffs St. Albert 24-10
4 New London 29-9
5 Janesville 33-12
6 Springville 20-17
7 Gehlen Catholic 25-8
8 Belle Plaine 27-13
9 Coon Rapids-Bayard 23-10
10 Edgewood-Colesburg 26-10
11 Grand View Christian 23-21
12 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 27-9
13 Newell-Fonda 26-11
14 Clinton Prince of Peace 22-17
15 Sidney 38-6
Class 2A
1 Western Christian 41-5
2 Beckman Catholic 42-9
3 Dike-New Hartford 29-15
4 Wilton 35-4
5 Boyden-Hull 25-10
6 Hudson 31-8
7 Underwood 30-6
8 East Sac County 28-7
9 Grundy Center 32-9
10 Jesup 22-14
11 Denver 27-15
12 Sumner-Fredericksburg 17-19
13 West Branch 21-16
14 Lake Mills 30-10
15 Nodaway Valley 20-7
Class 3A
1 Mount Vernon 36-10
2 Osage 37-7
3 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 30-7
4 Unity Christian 24-11
5 Union 31-12
6 Davenport Assumption 32-6
7 Nevada 33-10
8 West Liberty 31-8
9 MOC-Floyd Valley 26-9
10 Kuemper Catholic 37-5
11 Roland-Story 29-11
12 Sioux Center 25-10
13 Independence 29-12
14 Des Moines Christian 24-7
15 Red Oak 34-7
Class 4A
1 Western Dubuque 24-14
2 Xavier 28-7
3 Marion 31-11
4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37-3
5 West Delaware 40-6
6 Glenwood 30-13
7 Clear Creek-Amana 23-15
8 Gilbert 32-13
9 North Scott 28-6
10 Waverly-Shell Rock 46-7
11 Wahlert Catholic 24-12
12 Pella 18-19
13 Winterset 17-12
14 Carroll 23-14
15 Bondurant-Farrar 18-18
Class 5A
1 West Des Moines Valley 42-5
2 Iowa City Liberty 34-3
3 Ankeny 37-6
4 Dowling Catholic 32-12
5 Cedar Falls 44-1
6 Pleasant Valley 30-6
7 Waukee 35-12
8 Ankeny Centennial 18-15
9 Dubuque Hempstead 20-14
10 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 38-4
11 Urbandale 20-17
12 Ottumwa 23-18
13 Bettendorf 22-14
14 Cedar Rapids Prairie 17-22
15 Indianola 27-18