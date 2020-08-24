North Iowa Schools Push Start Date Back to September 2nd

A case of COVID-19 has been reported in the North Iowa Community School District. The district is working with local public health departments to take appropriate precautions. Contact tracing has been completed, close contacts have been contacted, and they are taking necessary steps to limit any additional spread. After reviewing the situation, adjustments are being made to the beginning of the school year.

Student contact dates are being postponed for one week. September 2nd will be the first day of school for high school students. Elementary and middle school conferences will now take place September 2nd and 3rd at the previously scheduled times. If adjustments need to be made, please contact the school. All student activities will be

able to proceed as scheduled.

Meanwhile communication with parents, public health officials, students, and teachers continues to remain of utmost importance according to North Iowa Community Schools Superintendent Joe Erickson.

The district is sticking with three different education models for the upcoming school year. These include in classroom education with social distancing, an internet format where students are at home learning, and the third is a combination of the two. Erickson made it clear that if there are changes, information will be given with as much lead time as possible.

The district will still hold students and staff accountable for monitoring for any illness symptoms out of respect for everyone else in the district.

The district would greatly appreciate the assistance of both students and parents in relaying necessary COVID-19 medical information on students as soon as it becomes available.