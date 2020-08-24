Heat Advisory in Effect for the Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the entire broadcast area. This includes the counties of Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Palo Alto, Hancock, Cerro Gordo, Pocahontas, Wright and Franklin in Iowa until 7 pm this evening.

In Minnesota, the Heat Advisory remains in effect until 9 pm in Faribault and Freeborn Counties.

It is expected that heat index values will reach 102 degrees in many locations which could pose hazards for those without air conditioning or working outdoors.

The National Weather Service and area officials remind everyone to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat\ stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.