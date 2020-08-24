Hancock County Buries Courthouse Improvements

Hancock County has put its discussion of courthouse repairs and improvements on hold until they can get more in sync with options and cost estimates from the original project engineer – WHKS. To date, the county has spent $5,100 retaining WHKS who has passed the project reigns off to ATURA Architecture and Randall Construction to come up with specs. According to Supervisor Jerry Tlach, there is some confusion about what actually needs to be done with the courthouse.

Last week, ATURA Architecture and Randall Construction presented the Hancock County Board of Supervisors with task 1 & 2 not to exceed $28,000 for the cost of just architectural services for stone & foundation repair and construction of a vestibule addition. These amounts do not include hourly rates of an architect manager, project architect, architectural technicians, and clerical, nor do they include any project estimates.

Last week, the board asked ATURA Architecture to research more options in regards to a larger vestibule entrance constructed of possibly glass as compared to stone, but Monday ATURA came back with only one option…a stone vestibule measuring 16×16 at a total cost of over $220,000.

ATURA Architecture has circumvented the Hancock County Board of Supervisors’ legal bidding process, and is consulting with Randall Construction on the courthouse stone and foundation repair project. To date, no cost estimates from Randall Construction have been given, as they have said until they dig, they don’t know what they will find.

The Winnebago County Courthouse has been undergoing tuck pointing and brick replacement by Randall Construction since 2015, at a cost of nearly $1 million.