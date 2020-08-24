Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Schools Prepare for the New School Year

Like many school districts in the area, Garner Hayfield Ventura Community Schools are moving forward with in person classes while still conforming to state and county COVID-19 regulations. Garner Hayfield Ventura Community School District Superintendent Tyler Williams says the district is taking many precautionary steps to attempt to prevent the spread of the disease.

Some districts in the area are mandating that masks be worn during classes, however Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Schools are not one of them.

The wearing of masks at athletic and other extracurricular activities has not yet been decided, however Williams is hoping that decision will be rendered before the beginning of the school year.

The district has gone about preparing a Return to Learn program ahead of the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. The program was submitted to the state and contains similar language to the of other districts. Williams gave a brief overview of the program regarding attendance.

Should pandemic concerns worsen in the Garner Hayfield Ventura area, the district is prepared to take education to another level without missing day of classes according to Williams.

If the situation got even worse in the district or the county, the schools have the option to go completely online much in the same way it was in the spring of 2020.

The district will begin classes today.