Forest Fires Lead to Orange and Smokey Local Skies

It was a beautiful morning sky, but certainly not a healthy one on Monday morning. The reason was due to California wildfires whose smoke has infiltrated our northern Iowa southern Minnesota skies. The moon became a deep orange in the night sky while the sun is fighting its way through the smog in the upper atmosphere.

The reason for the orange sky is simple according to Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls.

In other words the reds or infra-red, oranges are able to not get refracted while the blues, greens, and yellow light are reflected back. smoke will continue to make its way into the upper atmosphere for a few more days making sky watching a little more colorful.