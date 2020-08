After several weeks of limited hours, the Forest City Public Library will offer regular Library hours beginning August 31st. The hours will be Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.,

Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Limited services will still be in effect.

The Library will be closed on September 7th for Labor Day.