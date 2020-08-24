Belmond-Klemme Suspends Football Season Due to COVID-19

Following a summer without baseball and softball, the Belmond-Klemme football players will have to wait a little longer before taking the field.

Belmond-Klemme Community School District has confirmed that because of many football player-related positive COVID-19 tests, the football season has been suspended.

Since March, the Broncos haven’t played varsity sporting events and were ready to get back on the field. Belmond-Klemme football coach Darwin Christensen said the team was working extra hard to get in shape because of all the missed time.

Belmond-Klemme has most of their team back from a 6-3 season a year ago. The Broncos are 13-5 in the past two seasons but have missed the playoffs both year due to the RPI system. They last made the playoffs in 2017 falling to the eventual champions, Van Meter, in the first round. This holt in completion for the Broncos won’t affect their playoff chances this season. The IHSAA has already announced that every team will make the postseason, but haven’t announced how it will work. The Broncos will miss at least the first week of the season.

Belmond-Klemme was set to play West Fork to open the 2020 season Friday night.