Belmond-Klemme Schools Remain in Session Despite Outbreaks

With the announcement of two football players testing positive for COVID-19 and several cases reported in the area, things are a little different in the Belmond-Klemme Community School District. Educational instruction has changed at all levels according to Belmond-Klemme Community School District Superintendent Dan Frazier.

Testing of the two athletes was conducted by Wright County Public Health which made the decision that practices must be temporarily curtailed. Belmond-Klemme School has been working closely with Wright County Public Health during the current pandemic emergency.

The team is currently quarantined and will be neither practicing football nor attending classes for fourteen days. The team will be returning to the classroom and the football field on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

As for the students in the district, they will remain in the home room classrooms during the school day for a while with the hope that things will change soon.

The Bronco football game scheduled for this Friday, August 28, has been cancelled. The game next Friday against Lake Mills has been postponed, possibly for one day, until 3:00 PM, Saturday, September 5. Details will be announced soon. Volleyball and all other sports will continue as scheduled.