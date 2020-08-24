Drivers Should Exercise Caution on Roads Today

As students prepare for the school year, AAA is urging motorists to be alert and prepared for changes in traffic.

As part of AAA’s annual School’s Open, Drive Carefully campaign, motorists are advised to expect to see children along their travel routes throughout the day and to be extremely cautious in neighborhoods and in school zones. School buses will also be returning to the roads after a long summer break.

AAA Spokesman Mark Peterson explained that even if children are back in school, it doesn’t necessarily mean they are actually back in school.

Peterson cautions that children who are home and learning online by choice, could be out on an errand or taking a break and going outside for a short time. This means drivers need to take precautions at all times.

Those who would like to help in the awareness campaign to make sure drivers become more aware of the neighborhood surroundings can get a little help from AAA according to Peterson.