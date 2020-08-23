Hancock County Board to Meet

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning to discuss the plans and specifications for Drainage District 57. The project is a tile repair and ditch cleanout. Because of the scope of the project, it will require bidding and the awarding of a contract. The board will set a date and time for the opening of the bids.

Hancock County’s new secondary Roads Engineer Jeremy Purvis will discuss the current state of secondary roads in the county. He will also forward for consideration a Resolution for Traffic Safety Funds. Purvis will also look at farm leases with farmers. Some of the leases are coming due and Purvis would like the board to decide if they are to be renewed, terminated, or awarded to other farmers. This process takes place every three years and it is up to the supervisors on what is done with the lease contracts.

The board will also get an update on the tuck pointing and refacing of the courthouse. There may be additional costs that are incurred and the board wants an update on where things stand.

The board will meet in the Supervisors Room of the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner at 9 am on Monday.