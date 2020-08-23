Area Farmers Elected to the Iowa Soybean Association

Seven farmers have been reelected to the Iowa Soybean Association (ISA) board of directors.

Lindsay Greiner of Keota and Steph Essick of Dickens were reelected as At Large directors. Reelected to district representation were Chuck White, Spencer (District 1), Casey Schlichting, Clear Lake (District 2), Jeff Frank, Auburn (District 4), Morey Hill, Madrid (District 5) and Tom Adam, Harper (District 9). All will serve three-year terms.

“I’d like to thank every soybean farmer who voted and every farmer who chose to run for the board,” said ISA President Tim Bardole of Rippey. “As volunteers, our directors take their role to serve fellow soybean farmers very seriously. I encourage every soybean grower to engage with their district and at-large leadership as we work collectively to grow and sell soybeans and advance industry priorities during a very critical time for Iowa and U.S. agriculture.”

The seven incumbents join 15 additional full-time soybean farmers in overseeing the management and allocation of the soybean checkoff and non-checkoff resources.

“It is increasingly important farmers understand how their checkoff investment is utilized,” Bardole said. “When prices are low and adverse weather impacts our yields, every farmer should be aware of the value the ISA brings to their operation.”

Also serving as ISA directors are: Bardole; Brent Swart, Spencer (District 1); April Hemmes, Hampton (District 2): Rick Juchems, Plainfield and Suzanne Shirbroun, Farmersburg (District 3); Marty Danzer, Carroll (District 4); Tom Vincent, Perry (District 5); Robb Ewoldt, Davenport and Dave Walton, Wilton (District 6); Jeff Jorgenson, Sidney and Bill Shipley, Nodaway (District 7); Randy Miller, Lacona and Warren Bachman, Osceola (District 8); Pat Swanson, Ottumwa (District 9); and At Large director Brent Renner, Klemme.