Robert Burdette Witham, 100 of Forest City, IA, died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Forest City, IA.

Graveside service will take place at 11 AM, Monday, August 24, 2020, at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Lutheran Church Cemetery, 3906 Bluebill Avenue, Joice, IA 50446, with Pastor Kevin Olson officiating. Graveside visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the cemetery on Monday.

For those who cannot attend, the graveside service will be streamed on the Mittelstadt Funeral Home Facebook website starting at 11 AM. All those in attendance are asked to wear face masks and bring a lawn chair.

