The Pammel Park dump station and the J Street entrance to Pammel Park will both be closed starting Thursday, August 20th, for approximately one month. This closure is taking place to continue construction on the J Street trail extension and the new Pammel Park dump station.
The Pammel Park campground and park will remain open and can be accessed through the entrance on Hwy 69. For further information please contact City Hall at 585-3574.
J Street Entrance to Pammel Park Closed
The Pammel Park dump station and the J Street entrance to Pammel Park will both be closed starting Thursday, August 20th, for approximately one month. This closure is taking place to continue construction on the J Street trail extension and the new Pammel Park dump station.