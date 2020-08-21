Forest City Volleyball Preview 2020

The Forest City volleyball team is set for another successful season with many from last year’s team returning. The Indians went 20-13 and fell in the Regional Semifinals to Dike-New Hartford. Forest City returns three of their top four kill getters from last season. Seniors Kaylee Miller and Shae Dillavou and junior Regan Helgeson are all back on offense. On defense, the Indians return their leader in digs from last season, Ellie Caylor.

One thing will be different, though, we are in the midst of a global pandemic.

Coach Jerome

Getting through the season is the goal for the Indians and coach Jerome, but how do you get through the season without a hiccup?

Coach Jerome

If they can get through the season, Jerome says they have lofty goals to achieve.

Coach Jerome

Forest City, Lake Mills, Bishop Garrigan, and North Iowa are the favorites in the conference. Forest City won the conference over Lake Mills in 2018. That year, the Indians were the host of the final match between the two teams. Forest City will again host the game which could decide it all. Lake Mills is the defending champions of the TIC West Conference.

Northcentral, northeast, and northwest Iowa has some of the powerhouse programs in the state. That makes it hard for teams to get to Cedar Rapids, where the state tournament is played. The Indians were last in Cedar Rapids in 2015.

What will it take to get back?

Coach Jerome

The Indians open the 2020 volleyball season on August 27th, at Eagle Grove.