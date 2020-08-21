David E. Nolton was born on November 3, 1943 and passed from this life on August 20, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Care Center in Forest City.

Private Family Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church with Father Joseph Sevcik officiating.

Burial will be at St. James Catholic Cemetery in Forest City.

Visitation will be held 4:00 to 7:00 P.M., Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church in Forest City. Face covering and social distancing guidelines will be followed for everyone’s safety.

Schott Funeral Home in Forest City in charge of local arrangements.

Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685

www.cataldoschottfh.com