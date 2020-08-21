Butterfly Tagging Goes Online and In Person

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will once again be offering their annual Monarch Tagging program, but with a few changes due to the pandemic. This year it will be held in two separate sessions, one virtual and one in-person. People can choose to attend either session or both sessions.

Winnebago County Conservationist Lisa Ralls outlined the concepts behind the virtual session.

Anyone who would like to participate in the virtual program can contact Lisa Ralls at lralls@winnebagoccb.com to receive the free Zoom link. For people who can’t participate in the virtual program, it will be recorded and available on the Winnebago County Conservation Board’s You Tube Channel beginning the next day.

On Friday, September 4th, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will be at the Thorpe Park Shelter House from 6:00-7:00 PM to demonstrate Monarch tagging.

The WCCB hopes that this hybrid set-up works well to help people learn about the Monarch butterfly while also letting them experience the tagging process first-hand. People can email Ralls with questions about the program or they can call her at 641-565-3390.