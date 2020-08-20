Spectator Guidelines for All Top of Iowa Conference Schools

August 20, 2020 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports 0
Top of Iowa Conference Logo

TIC WEST

Forest City –

  • Admission will be collected
  • Concessions will be available
  • Mask not required, but are HIGHLY recommended for all non-competing individuals
  • Recommended social distancing in stands

Lake Mills

  • Admission will be collected
  • Concessions will be available
  • Mask required by all visitors
  • Recommended social distancing in stands

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

  • Admission will be collected
  • Concessions will be available
  • Mask not required, but are HIGHLY recommended for all non-competing individuals
  • Social distancing in stands

North Iowa

  • Admission will be collected
  • Concessions will be available
  • Mask not required, but are recommended for all non-competing individuals
  • Social distancing in stands – student sections in pods of ten or less – follow DO NOT SIT SIGNS

West Hancock

  • Admission will be collected
  • Concessions will be available
  • Mask not required, but are HIGHLY recommended for all non-competing individuals
  • Social distancing in stands

North Union

  • Admission will be collected
  • Concessions will be available
  • Mask not required, but are HIGHLY recommended for all non-competing individuals (Could Change)
  • Recommended social distancing in stands

Bishop-Garrigan

  • Admission will be collected
  • Concessions will be available
  • Mask required for volleyball, not football
  • Recommended social distancing in stands

TIC EAST

Central Springs

  • Admission will be collected
  • Concessions – TBA
  • Mask Encouraged
  • Social Distance in Stands

Nashua-Plainfield

  • Admission will be collected
  • Concessions will be available
  • Mask HIGHLY recommended
  • Social Distance in Stands

Newman Catholic

  • Admission will be collected
  • Concessions will be available
  • Mask required
  • Social Distance in Stands

North Butler

  • Admission will be collected
  • Concessions will be available
  • Mask required
  • Social Distance in Stands

Northwood-Kensett

  • Admission will be collected
  • Concessions will be available
  • Mask required
  • Social Distance in Stands

Osage

  • Admission will be collected
  • Concessions will be available
  • Mask required
  • Social Distance in Stands

Rockford

  • Admission will be collected
  • Concessions will be available – NO FOOD IN GYM
  • Mask required if you can’t social distance
  • Social Distance in Stands

Saint Ansgar

  • Admission will be collected
  • Concessions will be available
  • Mask required for spectators
  • Social Distance in Stands

West Fork

  • Admission will be collected
  • Concessions will be available
  • Mask required
  • Social Distance in Stands

 

ADVERTISEMENT