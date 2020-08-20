Spectator Guidelines for All Top of Iowa Conference Schools

TIC WEST
Forest City –
- Admission will be collected
- Concessions will be available
- Mask not required, but are HIGHLY recommended for all non-competing individuals
- Recommended social distancing in stands
Lake Mills
- Admission will be collected
- Concessions will be available
- Mask required by all visitors
- Recommended social distancing in stands
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
- Admission will be collected
- Concessions will be available
- Mask not required, but are HIGHLY recommended for all non-competing individuals
- Social distancing in stands
North Iowa
- Admission will be collected
- Concessions will be available
- Mask not required, but are recommended for all non-competing individuals
- Social distancing in stands – student sections in pods of ten or less – follow DO NOT SIT SIGNS
West Hancock
- Admission will be collected
- Concessions will be available
- Mask not required, but are HIGHLY recommended for all non-competing individuals
- Social distancing in stands
North Union
- Admission will be collected
- Concessions will be available
- Mask not required, but are HIGHLY recommended for all non-competing individuals (Could Change)
- Recommended social distancing in stands
Bishop-Garrigan
- Admission will be collected
- Concessions will be available
- Mask required for volleyball, not football
- Recommended social distancing in stands
TIC EAST
Central Springs
- Admission will be collected
- Concessions – TBA
- Mask Encouraged
- Social Distance in Stands
Nashua-Plainfield
- Admission will be collected
- Concessions will be available
- Mask HIGHLY recommended
- Social Distance in Stands
Newman Catholic
- Admission will be collected
- Concessions will be available
- Mask required
- Social Distance in Stands
North Butler
- Admission will be collected
- Concessions will be available
- Mask required
- Social Distance in Stands
Northwood-Kensett
- Admission will be collected
- Concessions will be available
- Mask required
- Social Distance in Stands
Osage
- Admission will be collected
- Concessions will be available
- Mask required
- Social Distance in Stands
Rockford
- Admission will be collected
- Concessions will be available – NO FOOD IN GYM
- Mask required if you can’t social distance
- Social Distance in Stands
Saint Ansgar
- Admission will be collected
- Concessions will be available
- Mask required for spectators
- Social Distance in Stands
West Fork
- Admission will be collected
- Concessions will be available
- Mask required
- Social Distance in Stands