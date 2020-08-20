Good Samaritan Society Issues Statement on COVID-19 Concerns

The Good Samaritan Society in Forest City has been dealing with COVID-19 cases at their facility. Anna Narkie, who is the Forest City Administrator offered a statement with regard to the situation.

Currently, 17 residents of Good Samaritan Society – Forest City have tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, 17 staff members are also currently positive with the virus. Good Samaritan Society – Forest City continues to take extra precautions, and is using vigorous infection control measures while also working closely with the Department of Health. The health, safety and well-being of our residents, staff and the community we serve remains our top priority.