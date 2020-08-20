Britt Youth Top Fundraiser in JDRF Greater Iowa

After being diagnosed with Diabetes type 1 six years ago, 12 year old Wyatt Eekhoff of Britt, has made it his mission to find better treatments, preventions, and ultimately, a cure for the disease. June 30th marked the end of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation’s (JDRF) fundraising year, and Wyatt of Wyatt’s Warriors was awarded the top individual fundraiser with $10,345 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Greater Iowa Chapter, which encompasses bigger cities like Des Moines and Ankeny. And that’s just the icing on the cake, as Wyatt has raised over $40,000 since he began his efforts.

In addition to help from his aunt, Wyatt has been blessed with a family and community dedicated to the cause, starting with mom and dad.

And as a thank you to the local communities, Wyatt was able to raise $1,000 for the Britt Area Food Bank. Wyatt and his mom Lori explain how they were able to do that.

Wyatt Eekhoff of Wyatt’s Warriors presented a $1,000 check to Britt Area Food Bank Director Bill Friedow.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease where the pancreas stops producing insulin—a hormone that allows the body to get energy from food. Its onset has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. If you’re experiencing frequent urination your body might be telling you that your kidneys are trying to expel excess sugar in your blood. In children, this may result in bed wetting. The resulting dehydration may then cause extreme thirst. That’s exactly what Wyatt’s symptoms were.

The lack of available fluids may also give you dry mouth and itchy skin.

If you experience increased hunger or unexpected weight loss it could be because your body isn’t able to get adequate energy from the food you eat.

High blood sugar levels can affect blood flow and cause nerve damage, which makes healing difficult. So having slow-healing cuts/sores is also a potential sign of diabetes.

Yeast infections may occur in men and women who have diabetes as a result of yeast feeding on glucose.

Pay attention if you find yourself feeling drowsy or lethargic; pain or numbness in your extremities; vision changes; fruity or sweet-smelling breath which is one of the symptoms of high ketones; and experiencing nausea or vomiting—as these are additional signs that something is not right. If there’s any question, see your doctor immediately to ensure that your blood sugar levels are safe and rule out diabetes.

Good news, because of the medical advancements from the fundraising efforts of JDRF, Wyatt is able to wear an insulin pump and continuous glucose monitor, and he is happy to report he has not been hospitalized since his initial diagnosis. Wyatt is an active pre-teen, entering 6th grade at West Hancock Junior High.

If you would like to donate to Wyatt’s Warriors, visit the facebook page “Our Lives in His Hands”, or look for the cookie fundraiser come Thanksgiving.