Wind Turbine Construction Remains a Concern Among Some Lake Mills Residents

There have been some concerns registered to the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors over the possible construction of new wind turbines just to the north of Lake Mills. The project is an extension of a current wind power project in Worth County according to Winnebago County Supervisor Terry Durby.

Residents are concerned with possible noise and flicker from the propellers of the turbines. However Durby says that possible construction of the turbines is still a long way off. There are a number of hurdles that the company will have to clear in order to even consider construction of the power generating units.

The board is continuing the discussion on the possible construction of the units while weighing the benefits and detriments of having them built.

The issue remains an active item on the Boards agenda while discussions will begin soon with the Zoning Board.