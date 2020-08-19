Lake Mills Volleyball Preview 2020

The tradition was restored to the Lake Mills volleyball team last season after beating Forest City to claim their 19th conference title in the previous 24 years.

Forest City stopped the Bulldogs’ 14-year streak in 2018 when they beat Lake Mills in straight sets. But for head coach Jim Boehmer and the 2020 Bulldogs, they aren’t focused on what happened last year or what they could do at the end of the season; they are focused on right now.

Boehmer says depth isn’t a concern; it’s finding varsity uniforms for the amount of varsity caliber players.

Along with staying on top of the TIC West this season, the Bulldogs are poised to get back to a Regional Final, giving them a shot at the state tournament. From 2008-2017 Lake Mills rattled off ten straight Regional Final appearances, three times those turned into state tournament appearances. Since a 2017 Regional Final loss to Waspie Valley, the Bulldogs haven’t been back.

Lake Mills returns one of the top outside hitters in the area, Kylie Greenfield. Greenfield recorded a team-high 363 kills last year to go along with 226 digs and 20 blocks. She will be joined by Makenna Hanson, Brooke Bergo, and Lexi Dean as returning letter winners.

As far as protecting themselves from COVID-19, Boehmer says the team is taking extra precautions outside their group. Boehmer says during the season, he and the girls spend more time together then he and they do with their families.

Lake Mills opens the season on August 27th, hosting West Hancock.