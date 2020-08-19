DNR Project Targets Grassland Invaders Near Buffalo Center

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be conducting an aerial spraying project targeting invasive cottonwood and willow trees that are encroaching on grasslands at 15 wildlife management areas.

Locally, spraying will occur at Buffalo Center, Good Neighbors (Woodley), Good Neighbors (Mountain South) and Good Neighbors (Halvorsen) between Aug. 26-Sept. 4, when weather conditions allow.

Ryan Harr, with Iowa DNR’s Wildlife Bureau explains.

Due to the extent of the open grassland in some wildlife areas, Harr says they have to be cost efficient and use helicopters.

Those who are concerned if their wildlife area will be sprayed are already being notified according to Harr.

Re-entry is not advised until “Wildlife Area Closed” signs have been removed. This is the third year of the project.