Coronavirus Resurgence Concerns are Split Among Listeners

Counties in the area are bracing for a predicted resurgence in the pandemic. Nearly 20% of those tested in Wright County have been positive for COVID-19. While this may spur a concern for the county school districts like Eagle Grove, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, and Belmond-Klemme Community School Districts, county businesses are being proactive requesting that all customers and employees wear masks and wash hands often.

Northern neighbors such as Winnebago and Hancock Counties have seen their share of cases with Hancock County spiking at 14% before a leveling and lowering of cases. Here too, businesses have made a concerted effort to get both employees and customers to wear masks and use hand sanitizer.

In a recent kiow.com News Poll found on our website, the concern about an area resurgence in the coronavirus is nearly split down the middle. Around 42% have said they are concerned while 54% are not.

Andy Buffington is the Hancock and Winnebago County Emergency Management Coordinator. He believes that there is the possibility that COVID-19 may come back strong, but it is too early to tell.

Just because the public may be divided on a possible resurgence, it does not mean that safety measures should not be taken to prevent the spread of the disease.

Area officials continue to monitor the situation and assess what actions need to be taken or continued in the fight against the pandemic.