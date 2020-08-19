Charlene L. East, 91, of Garner passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

A graveside service will be held 10:00 A.M., Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Garner with Fr. Joseph Sevcik officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Memorials may be directed to the donor’s choice.

Charlene Louise East, the daughter of Alfred and Rose (Dankbar) Engstler, was born October 18, 1928 in Garner. She graduated from Garner High School in 1946. Charlene lived her entire life in Garner where she raised her three children and worked as a home health aide. She enjoyed card playing, gardening, walking around Garner, spending time with her children and grandchildren and making her favorite sour cream sugar cookies.

She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and Rosary Society.

Charlene is survived by her three children, Jan (Wayne) Flaten of Terre Haute, IN, Pat East (Larry) of Waterloo and Steve (Jody) East of Garner; grandchildren, Kelsey (Chirag) Patel, Whitney (Dheeraj) Indukuri, Eric Flaten (Christie), Jess East (Molly) and Jay East (Ashley); six great grandchildren; a sister, June (Homer) Van Oort of Garner; two brothers, Duane (Marylou) Engstler of Britt and Russell (Monita) Engstler of Garner; a sister-in-law, Ila Peterson of Lake Mills; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Ron Engstler.

