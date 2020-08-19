Bussing Addressed at North Iowa Community Schools

North Iowa Community Schools have unveiled their Return to Learn objectives for the coming school year. Each objective addresses current rules and recommendations of both the state and county health departments. However some parents and guardians may be concerned with how the student arrives at the school or comes home. North Iowa Community Schools Superintendent Joe Erickson addressed the issue.

Erickson did ask for the community’s support in the initial stages of the bus schedule and the school day. The district will have to make some minor tweeks to the day to day operation.

School is scheduled to begin on August 24th.