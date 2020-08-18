West Hancock Schools Are Still on for Opening on the 24th

COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Wright County, but in Hancock County, specifically the western half, they are not near the 20% positive case threshold required by Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education to start online only class work. As a result, West Hancock continues to press on with it’s goal of opening on the 24th. Nine students live outside the county lines, but the district is looking at the vast majority of students who live within the county as the measurement for opening.

One concern would be bus riding in where social distancing would be hard to maintain. West Hancock Community Schools Superintendent Wayne Kroneman believes it is up to the parent on whether the student rides the bus or not.

The district has already put a number of safety protocols in place as required by the state to properly and safely hold classes inside the school. Extra curricular activities such as sports and after school programs are still scheduled for participation.