Cobblestone Hotel Holds It’s Grand Opening

Forest City is one hotel richer after Cobblestone Hotel held its grand opening on Tuesday afternoon. Dignitaries from around the area gathered at the front door of the facility to witness the ribbon cutting and get a tour of the facility.

The project began in 2015. Beth Bilyeu, Director of Forest City Economic Development said that they began studying the concept of a hotel and realized that it would be a good fit, but there was more that needed to be done.

Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter was honored to bring the hotel chain to Forest City.

Jeremy Greisbach is the President for Development for Cobblestone Hotels. He believes that the hotel chain will be a complimentary edition to the city landscape.

Forest City was a good fit for a hotel chain that specializes in small to mid sized communities or cities. Greisbach stated that the company is looking to expand even more in Iowa and explained the criteria behind Forest City’s selection.