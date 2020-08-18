Britt City Council to Have a Light Agenda

The Britt City Council will meet tonight beginning at 7 pm in the Britt Municipal Hall. There are a few items which the council will address including several liquor licenses for the El Tequila, Captains Quarters Hob Nob, and Britt Bar and Grill restaurants. They will also approve the city’s financial report for the month of July this year.

Fall City Wide Clean Up dates will be discussed. The city is continuing to use its disposal services which, because of their hours of operation on Saturdays, may pose a problem on how the items may be picked up. Britt City Administrator Debra R. Sawyer explains.

If the clean up date becomes two weekends, the city will have to decide which parts of town will go first and who will go second as far as dates are concerned.

The city council will also discuss the recent report of the Emerald Ash Borer being found in Cerro Gordo County. The city may discuss a plan of attack on how to handle a possible infestation into the city limits.

The council is also expected to go into closed session on a proposed land offer at the Burgardt Commercial Park.