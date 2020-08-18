Car, Truck, Bike, and Tractor Night Cruise is Wednesday in Britt

A special event designed to get people out of the house and into the open air is coming to Britt. The Car, Truck, Bike and Tractor Night Cruise is still on for Wednesday night from 6 pm to 9 pm. the show features all kinds of mechanized vehicles in both a car show style event and cruise according to Jared Wingert, organizer of the event.

Considering the current climate of the pandemic, Wingert believes that north Iowans will be responsible both in knowing when they are ill and taking precautions not to become ill.

As for the show and the cruise, it is a night full of cars both old and new, truck, motorcycles, and tractors both antique and new model. They will see American muscle engine cars and those restored to original showroom quality. But what is most important is how the area business community has responded.

While the local business community is solidly behind the event, area residents are looking for something to do and at the show and cruise, there are more than just vehicles to check out.