Winnebago Board to Meet Tuesday

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday to discuss several issues facing the county. The meeting will take place in the Supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse beginning at 9 am.

The board will start with a discussion of the current COVID-19 policies in place for county employees and departments. The board will look at alternatives and review emergency policies should the county need to adopt shutdown procedures.

The board will once again review the issue of wind turbines being built in Lake Mills. Residents have spoken against the idea and the board has discussed the issue in previous meetings. The board will review the issue again.

Supervisors are looking at the possibility of the former jail being turned into apartments. The board will review the idea and future plans.