William P. “Bill” Korleski, 75, of Clear Lake passed away from complications of acute myeloid leukemia Friday, August 14, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester, MN with his family by his side.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Surf Ballroom, 460 N. Shore Dr., Clear Lake with Rev. Fr. John Gossman officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Private inurnment will be at Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 P.M., Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. Both the visitation and memorial service are casual dress and your favorite team if you prefer. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Clear Lake Fishing Club, Pheasants Forever, or Ducks Unlimited. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

William Patrick Korleski, the son of William and Patricia (O’Leary) Korleski, was born October 23, 1944 in Santa Ana, CA. Bill grew up in Emmetsburg, IA until moving with his family to Lake City, IA at the age of 14. He graduated from Lake City High School in 1963 and continued his education for a year at Iowa State University. On February 20, 1965 he married Mary Ellen Kelly. They made their home in Klemme, IA where Bill operated Korleski Locker and Grocery Store. Bill later closed the grocery business and started a Federal Meat Processing Plant, Kor-Bert, in 1979. After, Mary passed away in 1987 he continued to live in Klemme until moving to Clear Lake in 1989. In 1993 Bill and Mary Ann purchased a plant in Webster City which became Mary Ann’s Specialty Foods. On February 10, 1994 he married Mary Ann Gleue at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Clear Lake where they lived.

Bill was known for being a pioneer in the meat industry and a mentor to many. To his family and friends, he was the warm welcoming force that made everyone feel at home. He could often be seen serving delicious whole hog BBQ’s or other meat creations for friends and family, as well as local community events. To many he’ll be remembered for Kor-Bert brand ham, bacon, and sausage and the vast private branded products that are sold throughout the United States and many countries around the world.

An avid Iowa State Cyclone supporter he and Mary Ann have enjoyed many tailgates and trips to follow their favorite team. You would know their tailgate for the yummy bacon, ham or sausage. When not at a game, you’d often find him piloting a plane, on his pontoon boat, or at their farm. Bill loved taking trips traveling to Germany, Austria, Italy, and Mexico. He was always outdoors; hunting in Colorado, Montana and Wyoming, as well as fishing in Canada, Northern Minnesota, Alaska and Florida.

Bill was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He also belonged to the Clear Lake Fishing Club, Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited and the Iowa State Cyclones Club.

Bill is survived by his wife, Mary Ann of Clear Lake; two children, Pam (Paul) Netzel of Des Moines and Kelly (Jody) Korleski of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Collin and Aaron Coffey and Kortney and Rachel Formanek; siblings, Jane Graham (Bruce Sankey) of Garner, Jim (Karen) Korleski of Boone, Pat (Randy) Ridder of Klemme, Nancy (Jim) Muesburger of Sac City, Barb (Marvin) Blair of Lake City, Don (Brenda) Korleski of Lake City, Dick (Bonnie) Korleski of Klemme and Frank (Shari) Korleski of Simpsonville, SC; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mary; brother, Bob; sister-in-law Bev Korleski; brother-in-law, Earl Graham; son-in-law Mike Coffey; and nephew, Jason Bonner.