Sheryll L. Denney, 69, of Garner passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Thursday at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.