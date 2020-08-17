North Iowa Fall Sports Spectator Guidelines and Expectations

As of August 13, 2020, the guidelines and expectations for attending North Iowa school-sponsored events are as follows.

Masks will be strongly encouraged but not required at this time. Spectators will be expected to follow the CDC six feet social distancing guidelines. If this is not able to be maintained, then masks would be expected to be worn. Student sections are asked to space out using six feet parameters in pods of ten or less throughout the bleachers. Masks within pods are strongly recommended. Bleachers will be marked indicating where fans should not sit to allow for social distancing. The number of fans will not be limited at this time. Admission will be $5 and encourage exact change whenever possible. Please do not gather in the gym doorway when waiting to enter. Per the CDC guidelines, please do not attend any school-related event if you are feeling ill, exhibit any signs or symptoms of illness, or if you have been exposed to a positive COVID case. Hand sanitizer will be available on the ticket taker table. Barriers will be in place on the ticket table as well as the concession stands. Individuals working in these areas will be wearing masks and gloves for everyone’s safety.

“School events play a huge role in the lives of our students. If everyone does their part to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we hope to have a successful fall sports season.” – Meggon Jacobs