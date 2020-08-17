Hancock County Revises Covid-19 Personnel Policy

Hancock County has altered its Covid-19 Infectious Disease Action Plan and Personnel Policy, due to recommendations from Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington to align with recently updated CDC guidelines. The prior plan for illness reporting stated an employee was not to enter Hancock County facilities if he or she was experiencing any of the following symptoms: a fever over 100 degrees, coughing, sneezing, shortness of breath, any flu like symptom, been diagnosed with Covid-19 or been around someone who tested positive. Buffington explains the change that now groups any two of the expanded list of unexplained symptoms.

A Hancock County employee must also stay clear of facilities and seek an evaluation from a medical provider if he or she is experiencing any of the high risk symptoms which includes a new cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and a new loss of taste or smell.

Buffington did have some positive Covid-19 related news to report for Hancock and the surrounding 12 county region, which includes some of the known hot spots like Wright County.