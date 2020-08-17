Forest City Football Preview 2020

We continue our football preview with Forest City today, a program that has been in the rebuilding process for a couple of years.

It’s been a different year for head coach Chad Moore and the Forest City football team. Changes not only with their football team but also changes in how things are done due to COVID-19. Moore says they are sanitizing everything and trying to teach athletes how to keep themselves safe.

Last year, Forest City was a 2-7 football team that missed the playoffs. But 2-7 was positive for the Indians as they grew from a couple of winless years. The Indians were in most of their games last year and were a play or two away from winning four games instead of two.

The Indians will be without the services of their leading rusher and top tackler from a year ago, Kristan Gunderson. They also lost their starting quarterback from a year ago, Riley Helgeson. Moore says with the loss of key pieces, this year’s senior class will fill the roles.

Junior Carter Bruckhoff will step in to play quarterback for the Indians. He will have a talented group of senior wideouts to throw to. On defense, the Indians will bring back part of a talented defensive line. Senior Kaden Hagy and junior Andrew Snyder will be asked to anchor that line. Junior Reese Moore will be back as a returning all-district linebacker.

Forest City will start the season against two local rivals, including the return of Lake Mills to the schedule.

Forest City and Lake Mills haven’t met in a decade. Using information available, the first recorded meeting took place in 1951 with Forest City winning 13-7. Forest City leads the series 12-3-1, with Lake Mills winning in 1968, 1972, and 1989.

Lake Mills and Forest City are familiar with the ‘big game’ feel. Just this last school year, the volleyball and baseball conference championships were decided between the schools. In boys basketball, Lake Mills needed to beat Forest City to win at least a share of the title. With the track season not happening this season, the last conference track championship came down to Lake Mills and Forest City.

The Indians and Bulldogs will open the season on August 28th in Lake Mills. The game will be live on KIOW and the KIOW video stream.