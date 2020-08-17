Diana Kramersmeier, 76 of Buffalo Center passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital, Des Moines.

Funeral services for Diana Kramersmeier will be held Thursday, August 20th at 10:00 AM at the Buffalo Center First Reformed Church’s outdoor Gazebo. Those planning on attending are asked to please bring their own lawn chairs. Burial will follow at Olena Mound Cemetery in Buffalo Center. Her family will greet friends on Wednesday, August 19th from 4 to 6 PM at the Buffalo Center First Reformed Church’s outdoor Gazebo. If people choose to stay and visit, they are asked to bring their own lawn chairs. Social distancing practices will be followed both days.

