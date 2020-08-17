Clayton ‘Thunder’ D. Trager, 64, of Dubuque and formerly Alexander, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Bethany Home in Dubuque.

Graveside services for Clayton ‘Thunder’ Trager will be held at 2:30 PM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Immanuel Reformed Church Cemetery, 3157 130th Street in rural Belmond.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:15 PM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421

641-444-3248